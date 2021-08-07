Raphael Varane: defender set to replace Phil Jones as Manchester United’s number four

With the signing of Raphael Varane seemingly imminent, it is thought one Manchester United player will have to give up his squad number to make way for the French star.

A senior source at the club indicated to CaughtOffside that the preference is for the World Cup winner to wear number four, currently occupied by United’s forgotten man, Phil Jones.

Jones has made just eight appearances in the past two seasons and hasn’t laced up the boots since the 26th of January 2020 due to a persistent knee injury.

The 29-year-old defender recently returned to training and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had the following to say about his return:

“Big plus for him, I’ve had similar troubles in my career and he’s such a professional, good lad, hopefully Jonah can get training with us and game-time soon.

“If he can play 23s to start with, behind closed doors, I know exactly the feeling of being out for so long, he’s always served the club well and it was time to look after him and his own health. Now he’s ready to train with us.”

The door seems to have been left ajar if Jones can get himself fit, with Solskjaer clearly empathising with the England international’s plight over recent years.

Initially agreeing a deal in principle for Varane on the 27th of July subject to a medical and player terms being finalised, the deal has thus far been held up due to visa issues.

But with the four-time champions league winner now on English soil, self-isolating before completing his medical, it is hoped the deal will be completed in time for next Saturday’s season opener at Old Trafford against Leeds.

But whether Varane will be wearing the prestigious number four when he steps out onto the hallowed turf remains to be seen.