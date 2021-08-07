Video: Edinson Cavani fired up ahead of new Manchester United season

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is wasting no time in preparing for the new season despite still being on holiday.

The experienced Uruguayan enjoyed a stunning debut campaign last year that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer practically begging him to stay.

Cavani ended up renewing his contract and that allowed United to focus on investing their transfer budget elsewhere.

The former PSG man was one of Solskjaer’s main goalscorers during the last season and the hope is he can continue to contribute in the same manner.

Anthony Martial has returned from injury as well so the Red Devils look to be in a stronger position than they did last year.

The experienced forward seems to believe in Solskjaer’s project and it’s likely he’s even more convinced now given the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United made sure to address key weaknesses in their squad this summer and they should benefit from the hard work they have put in.

Sancho has been a long-term target for Solskjaer and he was signed for what many feel was a brilliant price.

Varane’s transfer caught many by surprise and is arguably the bigger deal in terms of stature and importance.

Cavani should have a more difficult time breaking into the starting XI this time but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him rediscover the form he had last year.