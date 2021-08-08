Anthony Martial transfer: Manchester United respond to Inter Milan interest

Manchester United star Anthony Martial may find himself on his way out of the club after Inter Milan’s reported interest.

The versatile attacker went through arguably the most difficult period of his career last season as he struggled for form and fitness.

Martial’s fall from grace opened a spot in the starting XI that new signing at the time Edinson Cavani gladly accepted with both hands.

The experienced Uruguayan became one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s key goalscorers last season and it led to many questioning the 25-year-old’s future.

He perhaps was hoping to right some wrongs this time around but it looks as though he might not be given the opportunity to do so.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils are willing to let Martial go for the right price and so both Everton and Inter Milan are keen on his signature.

Both clubs are linked with a loan move but it is the Italian giants who are more serious and are willing to cover the talented Frenchman’s wages.

Manchester United are open to a loan deal only if there is an obligation to buy after and they want to recoup most of the £50m they spent on him.

Inter’s need for Martial is due to their sale of former United man Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for over €100m.

The Peoples Person last covered news regarding the former AS Monaco man is when Solskjaer delivered a positive message by explaining he was ready to return to training following his injury.

Martial played a part in United’s pre-season drubbing of Everton but will need to keep building up his fitness before he can feature regularly.

Solskjaer will need all his attackers fit and firing if they are to challenge for silverware this season, as they are expected to.