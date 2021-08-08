Axel Tuanzebe secures loan move from Man United to Aston Villa

Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Manchester United centre back Axel Tuanzebe.

Before the deal was secured, Tuanzebe also signed a contract extension at Old Trafford that will keep him at United until at least 2023 with a further year’s optional extension.

United announced the move this afternoon on their official website, saying:

‘It’s a return to Villa Park for Tuanzebe who has already enjoyed two spells with the Midlands club, including in 2018/19 when he helped them achieve Championship play-off glory.

‘Having endured a difficult campaign last time out due to a couple of injuries, the highly rated centre-back will use this loan as a vital opportunity to assert himself and make an impression.’

The teams are in, but first… Axel Tuanzebe is back! 🙌#WelcomeBackAxel — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 8, 2021

It is a great opportunity for the 23-year-old to play regular football at Premier League level and convince Uniteed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is capable of holding down a regular first team spot at Old Trafford.

Competition is fierce for places at United, with Raphael Varane about to join the ranks and Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones all vying for one of those centre back berths.

Tuanzebe has played 35 times for Villa in his previous stints at the club, just two less than he has played for United in his career.

The DRC-born player follows Tahith Chong (Birmingham City), Nathan Bishop (Mansfield Town), Reece Devine (St Johnstone), Facundo Pellistri (Alaves), Di’Shon Bernard (Hull City) and Will Fish (Stockport County) out on loan this summer, with others likely to follow.

Manchester United fans generally have approved of the move so far on social media, saying:

‘Great move, special player.’

‘I think that’s the best outcome for all parties. A full year of Premier League football for Axel. I look forward to watching him closely this term. Good luck, lad.’

Axel Tuanzebe signs a new long-term contract with #MUFC & will spend next season at Aston Villa. I think that's the best outcome for all parties. A full year of Premier League football for Axel. I look forward to watching him closely this term. Good luck, lad. pic.twitter.com/jscc0lWhih — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) August 8, 2021

‘Won promotion with them before, so it’ll be great for him to play a full season in the Prem. Injuries stopped his chances last year, excited to see what he does at Villa. Good luck Axel.’

‘Very good quality CB, happy for him.’