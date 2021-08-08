Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot still a target for AC Milan

AC Milan are said to be in daily contact with Manchester United over Diogo Dalot.

The right-back enjoyed a fine loan spell in Milan last season, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

Reports in Italy have suggested that he’s open to the idea of a return to the San Siro.

It’s claimed that the Rossoneri could look to secure the Portuguese international on another a season-long loan.

However, United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to need sales before he can make any further signings, so will look to secure a permanent move for the player.

Any deal is likely to take place towards the end of the summer transfer window.

It’s been a positive summer for Dalot, who won a late call up to the Portugal side for Euro 2020 following Joao Cancelo’s withdrawal after a positive covid test.

He made two appearances for the national side before their eventual last 16 exit at the hands of Belgium.

And he brushed aside speculation about his club future with a promising cameo in United’s final pre-season friendly against Everton yesterday.

The classy full-back came on with half an hour to go and reminded Solskjaer of his quality with an energetic and effective display.

He capped a return to Old Trafford action with the fourth goal in a 4-0 win, nodding a looping header over Jordan Pickford at the Stretford End.

The Red Devils are thought to be in the market for a new right-back, with Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier believed to be the No.1 target.

However, any swoop for the England ace is likely to depend upon Dalot’s next move, which could prompt a flurry of transfer activity towards the end of August.