Paul Pogba wants Paris Saint Germain move but Man United refuse to negotiate

Manchester United have blocked Paul Pogba’s move to Paris Saint Germain this summer despite the player and buying club both being keen on the move.

It was widely reported that PSG were interested in acquiring the services of the 28-year-old, who is moving into the last year of his contract with the Red Devils.

However, reports suggested that the Frenchman was weighing his options, with some going as far as saying the move did not interest him.

But according to a new report from Le Parisien, Pogba was keen on the move but United would not entertain any approach whatsoever for him.

‘The English club refuses to negotiate for its world champion midfielder,’ the outlet claims.

‘The player, however, wanted to come to PSG. But now in Paris, the priority is to finalize the arrival of Messi.

‘There is now very little chance of seeing Paul Pogba at PSG this season.

‘The French club and the player were however very tempted by a marriage.

‘According to our information, Pogba was immensely won over by the Parisian challenge and would have looked favorably on a transfer.

The French outlet claims that ‘the Mancunians want to keep their international at a time when they have just dramatically strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane for 135 million euros [£115m].

‘Manchester City and Chelsea are also recruiting, or will soon be, and the competition promises to be fierce in the Premier League.

‘MU therefore does not intend to give in to Pogba.

‘Parisian leaders have never interacted directly with their English counterparts.

‘Despite still several days of transfer window, the possibility of talks opening seems slim.

‘PSG have no plans to go on the attack in the Pogba case anytime soon.’

Had the Messi deal not come along when it did, PSG would have pushed harder for the deal.

The article concludes by stating that it is expected that Pogba will see out his contract, at which point, the French club will return to the table to try to secure him on a free transfer.

The news comes as a bitter blow for United fans, many of whom were hoping that Pogba might decide to settle back down at United and sign a new contract.

This report makes that outcome sound unlikely.

It is also strange, given that is the case, that United were not willing to at least hear what offer the French giants were willing to make.