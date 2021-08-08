Raphael Varane: New Manchester United star shows off his technique

Manchester United’s imminent signing Raphael Varane has posted a video on his Instagram story, teasing fans with his skills.

The World Cup winner is currently quarantining after leaving Real Madrid as he waits to complete his transfer.

United have all but made things official and unfortunately can’t do so until Varane passes his medical.

Given how he arrived from Spain, current government rules dictate he has to quarantine first before he can do anything else.

It took Varane a while to leave with his family as well, due to what was reported as visa issues following the new post-Brexit rules.

The Peoples Person last covered Varane news when it was reported he would be taking Phil Jones‘ number four shirt when he completes his medical.

The French superstar has excited fans by agreeing to move to Old Trafford and is probably one of the summer’s most shocking transfers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly pleased with bringing in someone of his stature and the hope is he can help solidify a shaky defence.

Manchester United’s backline will now contain Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Varane, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and it will certainly prove a more formidable back four than those in the recent past.

There is also some decent depth with the likes of Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, and potentially Diogo Dalot, should Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier not complete a transfer.

Varane’s boyhood idol was understood to be United great Rio Ferdinand and the hope is he can enjoy a similar career to his idol.