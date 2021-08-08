Raphael Varane transfer: Manchester United expect official announcement soon

Manchester United’s expected new arrival Raphael Varane will reportedly be an officially signed player on Wednesday.

The talented Frenchman has had a difficult time making his move from Real Madrid official and it’s been far from a smooth process.

United negotiated well with the Spanish giants and even agreed terms relatively quickly when considering all the factors involved.

Unfortunately, Varane could not get his visa sorted out properly due to post-Brexit rules and so his arrival was delayed.

After finally arriving in Manchester, the World Cup winner was forced to quarantine before being able to complete his medical.

There is confidence that Varane’s medical, signing and announcement can be officially completed on Wednesday, which would then allow him to train with the team on Thursday/Friday, opening up the possibility that he could feature in #MUFC’s matchday squad in season opener vs Leeds — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 8, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Varane news when he posted a story on his Instagram account showing how he was keeping himself busy during his quarantine.

It’s likely the towering defender will be on the bench at best and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will probably select the players who are the fittest rather than the best options.

The legendary Norwegian has been forced to make do with a makeshift pre-season squad due to his key players being unavailable.

Manchester United have a host of international players who featured in various international tournaments and so their holidays ran into the pre-season fixtures.

Solskjaer’s men take on Leeds United for their first Premier League fixture and it will certainly prove to be a challenging clash.

Hopefully Varane can be brought up to speed quickly so he can slot into the starting XI with no problems.