Diogo Dalot transfer: Manchester United departure increasingly unlikely

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has had a lot of reports floating around about his future and The Peoples Person have summed the latest updates below.

The defensive prospect returned to Old Trafford following his successful loan spell with AC Milan last season.

United fans largely feel he still has something to contribute to the club but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had initially appeared keen on offloading him.

The club were said to be willing to agree to a loan plus obligation to buy deal so long as their €5m loan fee was met.

However, complications have led to confusion over what the plans are for Dalot ahead of a crucial season.

Manchester United are not accepting less than €4/5m loan fee for Diogo Dalot. No agreement with any club yet. He’s having a great pre-season, Man Utd also considering to keep him. 🔴 #MUFC AC Milan are in talks with Roma to sign Florenzi on loan + buy option, as per @DiMarzio. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2021

AC Milan have started contacts for Alessandro Florenzi in the last few hours. Milan have chosen Florenzi for right-back after negotiations with Manchester United for Diogo Dalot were unsuccessful. #MUFC [@DiMarzio] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 9, 2021

Even though it is beginning to appear increasingly likely that Dalot will remain at #MUFC this season, other European clubs aside from Milan have recently enquired about Diogo — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 9, 2021

The Athletic agree with Fabrizio Romano and state that Dalot’s positive impression in pre-season and training has caused a rethink, particularly since interested parties are not willing to pay the €5m loan fee.

Manchester Evening News agree with Di Marzio, reporting that the Red Devils rejected a move from AC Milan for the young Portuguese and are considering keeping him on board for the season.

MilanLive, via SportWitness, are another who claim Solskjaer’s side do not want to sell Dalot, forcing the Italian giants to look elsewhere.

The Peoples Person last covered news to do with the former Porto man when it was reported recently via the Italian media that he was keen on a return to Milan.