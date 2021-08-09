Home » Diogo Dalot transfer: Manchester United departure increasingly unlikely

Diogo Dalot transfer: Manchester United departure increasingly unlikely

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
Diogo Dalot

Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has had a lot of reports floating around about his future and The Peoples Person have summed the latest updates below.

The defensive prospect returned to Old Trafford following his successful loan spell with AC Milan last season.

United fans largely feel he still has something to contribute to the club but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had initially appeared keen on offloading him.

The club were said to be willing to agree to a loan plus obligation to buy deal so long as their €5m loan fee was met.

However, complications have led to confusion over what the plans are for Dalot ahead of a crucial season.

The Athletic agree with Fabrizio Romano and state that Dalot’s positive impression in pre-season and training has caused a rethink, particularly since interested parties are not willing to pay the €5m loan fee.

Manchester Evening News agree with Di Marzio, reporting that the Red Devils rejected a move from AC Milan for the young Portuguese and are considering keeping him on board for the season.

MilanLive, via SportWitness, are another who claim Solskjaer’s side do not want to sell Dalot, forcing the Italian giants to look elsewhere.

The Peoples Person last covered news to do with the former Porto man when it was reported recently via the Italian media that he was keen on a return to Milan.

Latest Top Stories...

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard a target for Leicester...

Kieran Trippier transfer: Manchester United refuse to bow...

Eduardo Camavinga: Manchester United handed transfer boost for...

Jadon Sancho: Manchester United star all smiles in...

Erling Haaland: Bayern Munich register interest in securing...

Why Anthony Martial to Inter Milan almost certainly...