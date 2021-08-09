Eduardo Camavinga: Manchester United handed transfer boost for 18 year old wonderkid



Manchester United have been handed a massive boost in pursuit of Stade Rennais midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

According to French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi (via the Daily Star), Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett is keen to push his client towards a move to Old Trafford, despite the player wanting to go to Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United handed Eduardo Camavinga boost and more transfer rumours #MUFChttps://t.co/8r5vYXRrCv pic.twitter.com/YklZlxj7pQ — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) August 7, 2021

The Ligue 1 giants are currently focussing on completing a deal for Lionel Messi, which could put United in pole position to sign Camavinga.

The Athletic states that PSG will need to offload a host of players to accommodate the new signings. Hence a deal for the Frenchman seems unlikely.

However, a contrasting report via Foot Mercato claims that PSG are indeed pushing to sign the 18 year old midfielder before the end of the transfer window.

🚨 Info : Le #PSG envisage une offensive d'ici la fin du mercato pour Camavinga 🇫🇷. Le milieu veut rejoindre Paris. Ses agents poussent pour l'🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.#Rennes réclame 50M€ mais le cédera pour moins. Jusqu'à présent, les Rennais n'ont reçu aucune offre.https://t.co/noWyJANKmp — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 9, 2021

The player is keen on a move to the French capital, with his agent pushing for England.

Rennes have set his price at €50 million but would be willing to negotiate a lower fee if a reasonable offer arrives.

Camavinga has a year left on his contract, and as reported here recently, his coach Bruno Genesio says it would be ‘inconceivable’ for him to stay at Rennes another year and leave on a free, implying he must be sold this summer.

With Man United in the market for a midfielder this summer, the signing of Camavinga would be ideal.

The midfielder is touted as one of the finest young players across Europe and has extremely high potential.

The Frenchman possesses clean ball control and the ability to move out of tight spaces.

His defensive know-how and body orientation enable him to effectively recycle possession, exchanging square passes that help open lanes elsewhere in the build-up phase.

He could quickly be developed into a top-class defensive midfielder and a mainstay in United’s midfield for years to come.