Erling Haaland: Bayern Munich register interest in securing the player next summer

Bayern Munich have confirmed their interest in the race to sign striker Erling Haaland once his release clause is activated.

The 21-year-old striker has been on everyone’s radar since moving to his latest club in Germany, Borussia Dortmund.

Scoring 40 goals in 43 league appearances, it is clear to see the player is a regular goal scoring threat and hardly has any dry spells in front of goal.

Last season in all competitions, Haaland ended the season with 41 goals, ensuring his personal best-ever campaign as a footballer.

A new twist in the tale in the ever so long race to capture the talented forward next summer after his £68m release clause is activated is upon us. Bayern’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed to the media that his club is very interested in securing the Norwegian.

This comes after Haaland registered a hat-trick during the first game of the season in the German cup vs. Wehen Wiesbaden.

According to an article from the Mirror, Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl reiterated the club’s stance that Haaland is going nowhere this summer.

However, the same can’t be said about the following summer as latest comments from the Bayern sporting director suggests the club could be ready to pounce at the end of the upcoming season.

“This is a top player who the whole world probably wants,” said Salihamidzic.

“Of course we are looking at him. Otherwise, we would be complete amateurs.”

Dortmund’s £150m price tag has put interest off from Manchester United, Chelsea, Man City and Real Madrid with some clubs currently looking at other targets.

As reported multiple times by different outlets, Dortmund’s stance on Haaland leaving this summer is very clear with the club confirming that he is staying put.

The head of professional football at the club, Kehl was adamant that the striker had ambitions of his own this season.

“Erling feels incredibly comfortable with us,” he said.

“He wants to achieve something with this team – and I don’t have the feeling at all that he wants away.”

With Bayern registering clear interest in the player, next summer could be a struggle to sign Haaland with United looking for a long term replacement for Edinson Cavani.

United fans will be waiting patiently to see if this new turn in the tale will change the club’s stance on securing the striker.