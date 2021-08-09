Jadon Sancho: Manchester United star all smiles in first training shift

Manchester United fans finally have access to pictures of latest signing Jadon Sancho in the club’s colours, specifically the training gear.

The talented winger was signed several weeks ago but fans didn’t get to see him in action due to his time off following his Euros adventure.

Sancho was on holiday after England lost to Italy in the final at Wembley and so he could not join his teammates for any of their pre-season fixtures.

The sensational Englishman will now be forced to bring his fitness up to speed in competitive minutes rather than friendlies.

It’s like he won’t start United’s first clash of the Premier League season in the fixture against fierce rivals Leeds United.

Sancho will undoubtedly add some much-needed firepower on the right-wing for the Red Devils and there’s no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased with his new signing.

The former Dortmund man is equally adept at playmaking as he is a goalscorer and will add dynamism to his new side’s attack.

Fans will have to be patient as Sancho is eased into the starting XI but the hope is he can have an immediate impact just as Bruno Fernandes did.

Manchester United need to hit the ground running if they hope to challenge for the league title this competitive campaign.