Kieran Trippier transfer: Manchester United refuse to bow to Atletico Madrid’s demands

Manchester United have reportedly put a pin in any transfer dealings for Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier.

The experienced defender is understood to be keen on a return to England as he desires to move his family back up north.

United are believed to be keen on signing Trippier to add competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and to further strengthen the depth of the squad.

The La Liga star also offers different attributes to the former Crystal Palace man as he offers dangerous set-play and attacking talent.

Wan-Bissaka is known more for how effective he is in defending rather than attacking and so an alternative option may be good for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have slowed down progression in negotiations with Atletico for Trippier and it is expected that no official bid will be made unless things change.

The La Liga giants have been stubborn in their stance in regards to his price tag, pricing Solskjaer’s side out of a transfer, having insisted on £28m when all those at Old Trafford were willing to shell out was £10m.

The Peoples Person last covered Trippier news when transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported Manchester United have gone quiet in their bid to sign Trippier as they needed to clarify Diogo Dalot’s future.

The young Portuguese is back at the club following a successful loan spell with AC Milan last season.

The Italian giants are believed to be keen on signing him once again but United have been stubborn in their demands too.

Dalot is already an attacking option who adds depth to the right-back spot so perhaps Solskjaer doesn’t need to bring Trippier in at all.

Time will tell when the pressure is on closer to the transfer window’s deadline day whether anyone will cave into other club’s demands.