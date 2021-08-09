Lyndon Tomlinson: Manchester United’s Assistant Head of Academy Recruitment resigns

Lyndon Tomlinson, Manchester United’s assistant head of academy recruitment, has reportedly resigned this week.

According to the Daily Mail, Tomlinson is the second high profile name to leave the club this year, following the departure of the former head of first-team development, Nicky Butt.

The club signed Tomlinson alongside Dave Harrison from rivals Manchester City five years ago, tasking the pair with improving the club’s recruitment of young players.

The duo was instrumental in the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Watford to City in 2015.

Tomlinson was also involved in the capture of Joe Hugill from Sunderland and Hannibal Mejbri from AS Monaco.

The English scout was a part of Birmingham City’s youth setup and identified Jude Bellingham as a potential talent.

Bellingham chose to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 and has made his mark on the European stage.

Over the last few years, Tomlinson has been a critical part of Man United’s new youth recruitment strategy.

Since 2019, the club has recruited 19 players from all across Europe to swell its academy ranks. All barring three of them were 16 years of age when joining.

The goal is to develop top-class talent within the academy with a future pathway into the first team.

Tomlinson’s resignation comes as a bit of a surprise just a few days before the start of a new season.

United must look for an adequate replacement who can successfully match his ability to identify young players’ true potential.