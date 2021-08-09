Manchester United youngster Omari Forson signs first professional deal



Manchester United youngster Omari Forson has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old, who plays as an attacking midfield with the odd appearance on either side of the wings, has signed a new deal and is joining the U23s for the new season.

Arriving from the Tottenham Hotspur academy in January 2019, he has appeared for the U18s 20 times, scoring five goals and assisting eight.

Forson also had a period on the sidelines through injury and has done brilliantly to secure his new deal, coming back stronger.

He has also played 104 minutes of Premier League 2 football, scoring once and assisting twice.

With the stats proving that he is one of the most talented under 18s in the squad, the promotion to the next level is deserved, and fans of the U23s will see him in action.

The U23’s played in a friendly a couple of days back vs. Kidderminster where Forson broke the deadlock with a fifth-minute finish.

After he signed his new deal, he went to Instagram and posted a photo with his family at the desk where players sign their signatures.

Last summer, Forson attracted interest from Manchester United rivals Arsenal, as the Mirror reported, but this new deal sees any possible suitors out of the window to secure the player.

This new deal also sees Neil Wood’s continued success securing first professional contracts for most of the youngsters coming through.

Solskjaer will also be looking at who to bring up from the U23’s later on in the season with Forson now looking to further capture the manager’s eye.

United fans now have yet another youngster to watch out for who is coming through after seeing Hannibal Mejbri, Shola Shoretire and Anthony Elanga come through in the previous season.

