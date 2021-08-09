Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard a target for Leicester City

Leicester City are said to view Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard as the perfect possible replacement for James Maddison.

The Foxes are currently negotiating with Arsenal over Maddison, with talks said to be progressing at the pace of “a chess game”.

Football London claims that if the Gunners succeed with their ambitious swoop, Leicester boss Brendan Rogers will look to quickly plug the gap with a move for Lingard.

However, the transfer merry-go-round will only spring into action if Arsenal can first meet Leicester’s valuation of at least £60m.

Lingard’s struggles with form and injury have seen him slip down the pecking order at Old Trafford over the past two seasons.

The Warrington-born ace went a long way towards re-establishing his reputation last season, thanks to a sparkling loan spell with West Ham United.

He scored 9 goals and created 4 assists during an impressively productive 16 game streak under former United boss David Moyes.

Despite catching the eye in East London, talk of a possible permanent switch has, so far, proved unfounded.

And with Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now expected to fund further signings through sales, Lingard is widely viewed as one of the Norwegian’s most bankable assets.

However, Solskjaer recently hinted that the livewire attacker might yet have a role to play at Old Trafford in the forthcoming season.

He said, “Adding these extra players – Jesse coming back, Jadon (Sancho) coming in…gives us a lot more to work with.”

Lingard has been a virtual ever-present for United during pre-season, although he missed the recent 4-0 win over Everton after testing positive for Covid.