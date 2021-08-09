Ravel Morrison signs one year contract at Wayne Rooney’s Derby County

Former Manchester United wonderkid Ravel Morrison has returned to English football by signing with Championship club Derby County on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old has been on trial at Pride Park this summer and featured in a handful of friendlies including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of former club United.

Derby are going through significant off field issues, having seen a number of takeover bids fail over the past 18 months, and as a result have been unable to sign players for the majority of the summer.

But gaffer Wayne Rooney had the following to say on his newest recruit: “I think with Ravel, he’s very misunderstood. His ability is clear for everyone to see.

“Since he’s been with us, the standards in training have gone up. There are things he does on and off the ball that I can recognise immediately. That’s where he’s brought the levels up in training.

“He showed some nice touches on the pitch against United, but we need to remember he hasn’t played for a very, very long time. So, it was natural that physically he was going to tire.”

Morrison has endured a turbulent career since leaving Old Trafford, going on to play for 12 clubs in five different countries, but has failed to play 30 games in a campaign since the 12/13 season.

The Jamaican international last played for ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie, having his contracted terminated by mutual consent in January 2021 after featuring just five times.

The talented yet troubled midfielder, once described as “the most talented player I’d ever seen at that age” by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson, may find more chances hard to come by if he isn’t able to kick on at his ninth English club.

But if Rooney can be the one to unlock that obvious potential the Derby faithful may have a gem on their hands.