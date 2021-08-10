Anthony Martial transfer: Manchester United refuse to entertain Inter Milan

Manchester United star Anthony Martial is reportedly set to stay at Old Trafford despite links with Inter Milan.

The former AS Monaco man has had question marks over his future for a while now, having suffered for form and fitness last season.

Martial’s unreliability led to Edinson Cavani being given the nod and it’s safe to say he made quite the impact, earning a new one year deal.

To add to the versatile attacker’s woes, United secured Jadon Sancho‘s signature this transfer window, further casting doubts over his future.

This led to links with Inter Milan, who just lost Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, but it seems those rumours are not true.

Despite a lot of Martial exit rumours, told @ManUtd intend to keep him. https://t.co/rJR8TYgr1v — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 10, 2021

According to the BBC, Martial is a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s plans for the next season and Inter’s finances are understood to be questionable at the minute anyway.

Sky Sports strongly agree with the BBC and firmly state the talented Frenchman is not leaving Old Trafford this summer.

The Peoples Person previously argued Martial was not going anywhere and explored the reasons for why that’s the case.

It makes little sense for Manchester United to go all out on strengthening their attack only to sell him and weaken themselves once more.

A strong squad is needed to challenge on all fronts and Martial will be crucial in helping the team do so.

Solskjaer has other players he could offload who are considered deadwood rather than offload the 25-year-old.