Donny Van de Beek: Dutch midfielder eager to prove himself at Manchester United this season

Donny Van de Beek has been described as a ‘man on a mission’ according to The Telegraph.

The Dutch international is ready to prove himself at Old Trafford and break into Man United’s first team.

After a bitterly disappointing first season where he managed to start just four Premier League games, the 24-year-old is eager to make an impact.

With a groin injury, Van de Beek was ruled out of Holland’s squad for the European Championship 2020.

He took off immediately on a two-week holiday to clear his head and recharge his batteries and came back intending to ensure he was much better equipped to deal with the pace and physicality of England’s top flight.

Subsequently, the pictures of a new, more physically imposing Van de Beek have caused quite a stir among United fans.

The midfielder has been working hard in pre-season and has bulked up significantly.

💪 Donny van de Beek has been putting the gym work in over the summer #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rqeH6kFB6Y — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) August 6, 2021

His mid-morning sessions would involve an hour’s intensive gym work to improve core strength and stability through weights and other exercises tailored to his needs.

The Dutchman followed a strict nutrition plan.

Overseeing the process would be Richard Hawkins, the club’s head of performance, doctor Steve McNally and head physio Robin Sadler, who remained in regular dialogue.

Position and Role

Van de Beek is a versatile midfielder and plays in multiple positions across the midfield.

With Solskjaer reportedly opting to play a more attacking 4-3-3 rather than a 4-2-3-1 formation, the 24-year-old can benefit from this change.

Kieran McKenna telling Van de Beek to move higher when United have the ball. #mufc started in 4-2-3-1 but more of a 4-3-3 when they've got the ball, with Matic holding. Overwhelmed Everton so far. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 7, 2021

In the recent pre-season friendly against Everton, Van de Beek put out a performance of the highest quality alongside Nemanja Matic and Bruno Fernandes in a midfield trio.

The future of Paul Pogba remains a doubt.

If the Frenchman leaves the club this summer, United already possess a top-quality replacement in Van de Beek, who can slot right into the team.

Elegant on the ball, he possesses elite vision and movement to facilitate the build-up.

The Dutchman will be desperate to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans and stamp his authority in the side.