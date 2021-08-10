Edinson Cavani: Uruguayan striker set to arrive in Manchester on Thursday

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is set to arrive in England this Thursday, two days before the club’s opening Premier League game against Leeds United.

However, according to reports, the Uruguayan may need to isolate as per the quarantine restrictions imposed upon him.

I am told that Edinson Cavani will probably be flying back to Manchester this Thursday, and is waiting to learn which quarantine rules will apply to him upon arrival #MUFC — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 9, 2021

Uruguay is on the UK’s red list, which generally means anyone travelling from there would have to undergo a ten-day isolation period in a specialised facility.

Cavani has been on holiday since his country’s quarter-final exit in the Copa America and will miss Man United’s opening match of the season.

Despite being injured for over two months last season, the 34-year-old scored 17 goals and stamped his authority in the starting eleven.

His two most notable performances came against Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, where he netted the match-winning goal.

In May, the Uruguayan extended his contract by a year, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer convincing him to stay.

Cavani had held talks with Boca Juniors over a return to South America before committing to United for one more season.

The veteran striker has been training hard during his time off.

He uploaded a video on Instagram showing his daily workout. Cavani is said to be eager to return in prime shape ahead of a promising season for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer will indeed face a selection dilemma for the game against Leeds.

Without his talisman, he will need to rely on Anthony Martial or Mason Greenwood to occupy the striker position.