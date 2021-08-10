Manchester United cool interest in Kieran Trippier with Diogo Dalot set to benefit

Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier after the two clubs found themselves too far apart in their valuation of the fullback.

It is thought Atletico were looking for a fee in the region of £30 million for the 30-year-old, however, United were only prepared to pay £10 million for a player who would ultimately be a backup to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Trippier himself was very keen on the idea of a return to England and having grown up in Bury to a Man United mad family, considered the move a return home.

It is also thought the preseason form of Diogo Dalot has played a significant role in United ending their interest in Trippier, with the 22-year-old receiving ‘positive feedback’ from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff.

According to The Times, United have decided to end their interest in Trippier to allow Dalot to challenge Wan-Bissaka for the right-back position.

The Portuguese international has featured in friendlies against Premier League sides Brentford and Everton, even notching the fourth goal against the latter, and now looks likely to be given the job of understudying Wan-Bissaka for the forthcoming season.

Dalot enjoyed a solid season on loan at AC Milan last term, racking up 33 appearances and recording two goals and three assists in 20 starts.

He then endured a busy summer internationally, reaching the final of the under 21 European Championships after playing every single minute and then being drafted into the full national teams’ squad for Euro 2020, racking up his first two caps for A Selecao.

This now means United’s final priority in this window is the acquisition of a midfielder, and may mean United are in a better position to sign one of their primary targets rather than settling for third or fourth choice.

Names such as Eduardo Camavinga, Ruben Neves, and Declan Rice have floated around but advanced negotiations have not quite happened yet.

West Ham have been stubborn in their stance in regards to the talented Englishman and that has led the Red Devils to consider other options.

The uncertain future of Paul Pogba has also complicated matters in what has been a drama-filled transfer window.