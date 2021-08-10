Manchester United Women: Four of first five WSL fixtures picked for TV

Manchester United Women will play Reading in the first game of the 2021/22 Women’s Super League which will kick off at 7.45pm on Friday 3rd September and shall be the first ever WSL match to be shown on Sky Sports.

The TV picks were revealed this morning for the first five weekends of the campaign. Also to be televised on the opening weekend is Everton’s game vs City at Goodison Park which will be shown on the BBC on Saturday, September 4th at 1.30pm.

London derby Arsenal vs Chelsea will be shown on Sky Sports on Sunday, 5th September, kick-off at 12.30pm.

The broadcasting deal, worth around £20 million, was announced in March of this year and is thought to be the largest commercial agreement in women’s football to date.

The 3-year contract will see 75% of revenue paid to WSL clubs with the remaining 25% going to teams in the second tier, the women’s championship.

The BBC can show up to 22 live matches whilst Sky sports can show 44.

Speaking of the deal back in March the FA’s director of the women’s game, Kelly Simmons said: “This is a landmark deal, not just for the WSL but the whole of the women’s game.

“This partnership provides a wonderful platform on which to deliver on our ambitions and really to put the WSL at the global forefront of the women’s game.”

Manchester United will also see their home game against Chelsea on September 26th televised on BBC Two and the derby match on October 9th will be shown on BBC One.

Meanwhile, their away game to Birmingham City will be televised on Sky Sports on October 3rd.

Games that are not be shown on BBC or Sky Sports will still be available to watch on the FA Player as in previous years.