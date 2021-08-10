Marcus Rashford injury: Attacker sends Manchester United fans positive update

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has sent fans an update as he continues to recover from his well-publicised injury.

The young Englishman will be out of action for the early stages of the Premier League due to a shoulder injury that has troubled him all season long.

It’s understood Rashford also has niggling knocks to do with his lower back and foot but those are expected to be addressed at the same time as the main shoulder injury.

The academy graduate was a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season and so his loss is a rather big one.

His absence is only softened by the news of Jadon Sancho‘s arrival, though there’s no doubt fans would want both in the same starting XI.

Thank you for all the well wishes. I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well. A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good. Hope you’re all having a great day! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cUZQpS0wIi — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 10, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Rashford when he promised fans he would come back from his injury a better player in what was an exciting message.

The shoulder is a rather sensitive area in the human body and imbalances or weaknesses there can cause plenty of trouble.

Hopefully the surgery resolves Rashford’s injury permanently and this doesn’t turn into a recurring problem.

The sensational attacker will want to hit double figures for goals and assists again this campaign, though he will have less time to do it.

Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Sancho, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, Amad Diallo, and Anthony Elanga can all slot in on the left flank if need be.

It’s likely the Welsh winger will be Rashford’s substitute initially at least, given he’s the fittest and most natural option.