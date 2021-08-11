Daniel James attracting interest from Italian club Atalanta



Italian club Atalanta are looking into the possibility of signing Manchester United winger Daniel James.

In recent days, Atalanta has been linked with a couple of Premier League footballers including Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham but talks have not progressed and the club are now looking at the Welshman as they try and secure a new attacker.

Seen as a fringe player at Man United, James struggled for game time last season compared to his debut season.

Playing only 26 times last season compared to his 46 the previous season, in all competitions, it seems that the winger is falling far behind in the pecking order after the signing of Amad, Facundo Pellistri and of course, Jadon Sancho.

It has to be said that the 23-year-old has shown brief qualities during his time at United and it is clear to see there is a good player in him.

However, he hasn’t really progressed since his arrival and it looks unlikely he will be given the chance to develop his game at the club.

James arrived at Old Trafford from Welsh club Swansea and made his debut on the opening day of the Premier League season vs. Chelsea in 2019/20, where he scored the fourth goal in the 4-0 win.

He started regularly after that and went on to score three goals in that debut month of August.

However, he didn’t find the net again until the closing stages of the season and soon found himself out of favour and never really gained that position back over the past season.

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoweb, the negotiations for Tammy Abraham are paused and Atalanta are now looking at Takumi Minamino, Bertrand Traoré, Alex Iwobi and James.

The club are heavily interested in Everton’s Iwobi but it might be that negotiations for James could be easier for the Serie A side, with United currently keen to raise funds to try and secure another player before the transfer window closes.

It is important to note that Marcus Rashford’s injury could play a factor in whether James leaves the club in the near future, though, as United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may want thee insurance of some quality backups in case any more players were injured.