Edinson Cavani’s late return to Man United training explained

Yesterday we reported that Edinson Cavani’s return to Manchester United training has been delayed and more information has come to light today over the reasons behind the late arrival.

Cavani is due to arrive in Manchester tomorrow following a holiday in Uruguay, which in turn followed his participation for his national side in the Copa America. He may also need to quarantine on his arrival.

And according to The Athletic, the reason why Cavani has not returned sooner is an agreement that was put in place when he signed a one-year contract extension at Old Trafford.

‘The Athletic understands [that this was] something that was discussed during his new contract negotiations with United earlier this year,’ reporter Carl Anka says.

‘Cavani was granted extended leave following this summer’s Copa America to return home to his native Uruguay to spend time with family members.

‘COVID-19 restrictions have prevented the forward from being able to see some friends and family for the best part of two years.

‘It was only in May of this year that Cavani signed a new one year contract at United, after comments from his father – Luis Cavani – indicated the striker was not settled in England and was in talks to return to South America, possibly with Boca Juniors.

‘The Athletic believes that the extended leave granted to Cavani was discussed during the striker’s new contract negotiations with United, with one source close to the club explaining: “A happy man is a happy player.”’

Cavani has been posting photos of himself working out while on holiday, in an attempt, perhaps, to reassure United fans that he will be ready to hit the ground running on his return.

Se aumenta 👍…

Improving 👍… pic.twitter.com/EqVDE4A5R2 — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) August 10, 2021

However, with Marcus Rashford having undergone shoulder surgery this week and new signing Jadon Sancho having had less than a week’s training with his new club, the Uruguayan’s absence at the start of the season is far from ideal.

If as expected Cavani is not available for Saturday’s tie against Leeds, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely either to play Anthony Martial up front, who himself has only played 45 minutes of football since an injury sustained in March, or Mason Greenwood, with either Dan James or Sancho covering for him on the right wing.