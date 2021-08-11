Marcus Rashford injury: Manchester United fans told when to expect return

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford will reportedly be out for roughly a third of the season as he continues his recovery.

The young forward has had to make the difficult decision to be out of action for a while in order to put his long-term health first.

Rashford had played the majority of the last campaign injured and despite that, made himself available for his country for the Euros too.

The versatile attacker ended up not playing a key role for England, leaving fans to question why he didn’t take care of himself instead.

Nonetheless, Rashford has now addressed the knocks and niggles he’s been carrying for so long.

According to Sky Sports, the sensational Englishman would be expected to return to training within five weeks of surgery but won’t be match ready for up to 12 weeks, meaning he’ll potentially be absent until the end of October.

The Peoples Person previously covered Rashford’s message to fans in which he provided an update following his shoulder surgery.

The academy graduate’s absence is an opportunity for others to stake their claim in the first-team, particularly Daniel James.

Jadon Sancho‘s arrival will also soften the blow of Rashford’s absence, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would certainly prefer having both available.

Paul Pogba has even spent chunks of last season on the left-wing and did surprisingly well, with United relying on the infamous partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay in midfield.

It remains to be seen how Solskjaer uses his squad this time around but it’s likely he will have more options and won’t have to sacrifice too much.

Rashford promised fans he will return a better player and the hope is he can still provide double digits in goals and assists, just like he did last year.