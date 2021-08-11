Paul Pogba transfer: Manchester United given major boost

Manchester United have reportedly shelved plans to replace Paul Pogba, as it’s believed he’s going nowhere this summer.

The sensational midfielder was believed to be on PSG’s radar but that appears to no longer be the case following the signing of Lionel Messi.

Even the oil-rich Ligue 1 giants can’t afford Pogba on top of such a massive deal so it looks as though he’ll be staying put at United.

Negotiations over a new deal are said to be ongoing but nothing definitive has happened as of yet.

There aren’t really any other European giant who could challenge for his signature and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side are in a safe place.

According to the Daily Mail, Pogba is happy to be with the Red Devils for another season and will be a crucial part of Solskjaer’s plans.

Due to the talented Frenchman staying, the club have put away plans to sign the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Saul Niguez, and Ruben Neves, who were all potential replacements for him.

The Peoples Person previously showed just how incredible Pogba has been with Manchester United, statistically speaking.

Replacing the World Cup winner will be remarkably difficult and almost explains why the aforementioned names are rather different in their archetypes.

Some United fans have argued Pogba’s replacement is already at the club in Donny van de Beek but there has been little to no evidence for that so far.

The numbers the former Juventus man puts in are simply sensational and few midfielders in the world are capable of doing the same.

The Red Devils would have to create a more balanced midfield to replace him but luckily it seems they don’t have to, at least for now.