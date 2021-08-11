Raphael Varane expected to complete Man United move today

Raphael Varane should complete his Manchester United medical this morning and could sign for the club today, according to reports.

Yesterday evening transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sports both confirmed that the Frenchman had completed the first part of his medical at Carrington.

‘Raphaël Varane had first part of his medical today after quarantine period finished – tomorrow he’s gonna complete medical process,’ Romano said.

‘In the next 24/48 hours he’ll sign the contract as new Manchester United player.’

Raphaël Varane had first part of his medical today after quarantine period finished – tomorrow he’s gonna complete medical process. In the next 24/48 hours he’ll sign the contract as new Manchester United player. 🔴 #MUFC Agreement confirmed until June 2025 + option until 2026. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

At 7pm yesterday evening, Sky also reported the same 24-48 hour window:

‘United, who hope to finalise the signing in the next 24-28 hours, reached an agreement with Real Madrid last month to sign the France defender for a fee believed to be in the region of £41m including add-ons.

‘United want to have Varane involved in full training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener against Leeds at Old Trafford, with player registrations required to be finalised by 12 noon on Friday at the latest.’

Reliable French outlet RMC Sports report that the deal will be completed today, saying:

‘According to our information … the signing should be formalized on Wednesday by the Mancunian club.’

Selon nos informations, Raphaël Varane passera sa visite médicale avec Manchester United, ce soir. La signature devrait être officialisée mercredi par le club mancunien. — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) August 10, 2021

United will want to try to complete everything, including the unveiling, today to give the player two full days of training before Saturday’s lunchtime kickoff.

It is a race against time for that Leeds fixture but even if the paperwork all goes through in time for that Friday noon deadline, it is highly unlikely that the new signing will be in the starting XI for the game.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already admitted recently that both Varane and other new signing, Jadon Sancho, are probably going to be on the bench for the game, but ideally that will still require at least 48 hours of preparation.

The difficult away tie against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday 22nd August comes next and is likely to present the first opportunity for Varane to play 90 minutes for United.