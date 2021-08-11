Home » Raphael Varane expected to complete Man United move today

Raphael Varane expected to complete Man United move today

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Raphael Varane should complete his Manchester United medical this morning and could sign for the club today, according to reports.

Yesterday evening transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sports both confirmed that the Frenchman had completed the first part of his medical at Carrington.

‘Raphaël Varane had first part of his medical today after quarantine period finished – tomorrow he’s gonna complete medical process,’ Romano said.

‘In the next 24/48 hours he’ll sign the contract as new Manchester United player.’

At 7pm yesterday evening, Sky also reported the same 24-48 hour window:

‘United, who hope to finalise the signing in the next 24-28 hours, reached an agreement with Real Madrid last month to sign the France defender for a fee believed to be in the region of £41m including add-ons.

‘United want to have Varane involved in full training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener against Leeds at Old Trafford, with player registrations required to be finalised by 12 noon on Friday at the latest.’

Reliable French outlet RMC Sports report that the deal will be completed today, saying:

‘According to our information … the signing should be formalized on Wednesday by the Mancunian club.’

United will want to try to complete everything, including the unveiling, today to give the player two full days of training before Saturday’s lunchtime kickoff.

It is a race against time for that Leeds fixture but even if the paperwork all goes through in time for that Friday noon deadline, it is highly unlikely that the new signing will be in the starting XI for the game.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already admitted recently that both Varane and other new signing, Jadon Sancho, are probably going to be on the bench for the game, but ideally that will still require at least 48 hours of preparation.

The difficult away tie against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday 22nd August comes next and is likely to present the first opportunity for Varane to play 90 minutes for United.

Latest Top Stories...

Paul Pogba: PSG’s Lionel Messi coup could end...

Anthony Martial transfer: Manchester United refuse to entertain...

Marcus Rashford injury: Attacker sends Manchester United fans...

Manchester United cool interest in Kieran Trippier with...

Diogo Dalot transfer: Manchester United departure increasingly unlikely

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard a target for Leicester...