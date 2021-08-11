Raphael Varane transfer: Fabrizio Romano confirms official Manchester United announcement is close

Manchester United are just hours away from officially announcing Raphael Varane according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The sensational Frenchman has been involved in a slow process to get his signature as there have been multiple complications.

United managed to agree on a fee for Varane as well as a contract relatively quickly given the stature of this transfer.

However, the former Real Madrid man had visa issues to deal with before subsequentially having to quarantine when he finally arrived in Manchester.

Varane’s finally been put through his paces in terms of a medical and so it should mean he will be ready to join his new teammates in training.

Raphaël Varane has successfully completed the second part of his medical and he’s now finally signing his contract until June 2025 [plus option until 2026] as new Manchester United player. 🔴 #MUFC Official announcement, matter of hours. 👇🏻 #Varane https://t.co/toY1rNNsa5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

Varane is understood to want to be thrown right into the training ground as soon as possible in order to put himself in contention to be a part of the squad for the first Premier League game.

United start the season against fierce rivals Leeds United and while the superb defender almost certainly won’t start, if he can get fit in time, there’s no reason he can’t be on the bench.

Fans will likely see Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof partnered in defence just as they have done all last season.

The Red Devils’ other main signing in Jadon Sancho is also expected to be given time to build fitness before being thrown into the starting XI.

Varane probably won’t need too long before he can get regular minutes for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side.

Hopefully the World Cup winner can adapt quickly to his new surroundings and begin to show his sensational talent.