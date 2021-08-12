Man United unveil new third kit for 2021/22

Manchester United have released their third kit for the new 2021/22 season.

The kit comprises a two-tone blue shirt with a chevron pattern with the sponsor’s names, Teamviewer, Adidas and Kohler, in yellow.

The shorts are black with yellow trim.

The kit was announced on the club’s official website this morning.

As with the recent new first team and away kits, fans are encouraged by anti-Glazer protesters to boycott the new official merchandise and buy replicas or retro shirts instead.

The anti-Glazer movement #NotAPennyMore have launched a campaign encouraging fans to join the boycott.

Shirt sales are a big revenue earner for the Glazer family and the intention is to discourage fans from lining the pockets of the American tycoons and thereby weaken their position at the club.

If the sponsors and kit manufacturers receive less, then the next deal they offer the Glazers will be for much less, or they will withdraw completely, which a great way for fans to hit the family where it hurts – in their pockets.

The message from the boycott movement is ‘Go vintage this season’.