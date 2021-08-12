Amazing statistic highlights Luke Shaw’s importance to Manchester United

Luke Shaw has gradually established himself as one of the best left-backs across Europe.

Manchester United’s Player of The Year 2020-21 has drastically improved his overall gameplay.

After suffering multiple setbacks due to injury, Shaw has worked hard on his fitness and is now one of the first names on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team sheet.

With added competition in Alex Telles, his performances have reached new heights, and he is finally approaching the potential he was set out to reach as a teenager.

One of the significant improvements in Shaw’s game has been his increased attacking output.

He touched on this in a recent interview with Sky Sports: “I think people thought that maybe I was holding back a little bit.”

“This season, I have just stopped doing that and started enjoying going forward and bringing the team up the pitch. Trying to create chances. Even just building the momentum on the pitch that we need.”

According to WhoScored, the 26 year old registered more key passes than any defender in the Premier League last season.

🔐 Luke Shaw registered more key passes per 90 than any other defender (10+ apps) in the Premier League last season (2.4) pic.twitter.com/2ozB2lbuFu — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 12, 2021

He is essential to United’s build-up and has developed a wonderful set-piece delivery.

Shaw is comfortable with the ball at his feet and extremely press-resistant. The 26 year old is strong on the ball and can hold off most players while in possession.

The Englishman has been the most popular pick in this season’s Fantasy Premier League.

Very few could truly recover from the potentially career-ending injury he endured in 2015.

The fact that he is still competing at the highest level after all that he has been through is a testament to his strong mentality.

Credit should be given to Solskjaer and his coaching staff for persisting with Shaw and giving him the confidence to show his true potential.