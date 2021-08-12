Dimitar Berbatov: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in a good position

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has called on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The legendary Norwegian has added the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to his squad now and so his options look far better than before.

Given how United finished in second place last season, the expectation is for the club to challenge more seriously this time around.

Solskjaer’s men spent some time in first place in the last campaign but eventually gave way to Manchester City who then pulled away from the rest of the pack.

The Red Devils will now be aiming to make it a more contested title challenge, though they will have to deal with a strong Chelsea side too.

According to BetFair, Berbatov said: “Manchester United are in a strong position to challenge for the title, especially after the signings they’ve made this summer.

“I am very happy that they are bringing in Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. He is a World Cup and Champions League winner, he has a winning mentality and he has played with the best over the years. So, he is a great signing and I am looking forward to seeing how he is going to settle into the team and compliment Harry Maguire.

“Jadon Sancho is already good friends with the England players in United’s squad, which is a great thing to have when you go into a new team. Hopefully, this is going to help him settle quickly.

“We already know about his quality, but there’s still plenty of room for him to grow and hopefully at United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, he can fulfil his potential. I’m sure he is also going to push the other forwards to perform better too. That tends to happen when you have a player of great quality next to you, you lift your game.

“The United team is in a good place. They have spent quite a lot of money already and I can’t see them spending anymore. They could possibly look to strengthen in the right back position. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is definitely first choice but I would like to see him have a solid backup who will challenge and push him. Other than that, I think they are pretty complete as a team.”

Although the squad is looking stronger, it has to be said that Manchester United’s rivals have strengthened plenty too.

Chelsea and City have already been mentioned but Liverpool should not be forgotten and they will be expected to do better than last season given it was massively disrupted by injuries to key players.

Tottenham Hotspur might look liked a weakened team but new manager Nuno should breathe life back into the quality players they already have at their disposal.