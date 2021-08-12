Eduardo Camavinga: Fabrizio Romano gives important update regarding the midfielder’s future

Fabrizio Romano has given a significant update regarding the future of Stade Rennais midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The 18-year-old has been one of Manchester United’s transfer targets this summer.

According to Romano, Camavinga will not extend his contract with the Ligue 1 club. He is in no rush to decide his future.

The Frenchman is a free agent next summer and can start talking to clubs from January.

As for this summer, the two teams leading the race to sign him are Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

United have been huge admirers of Camavinga and view him as a potential long-term midfield option.

They contacted the player’s agents a month ago, claims Fabrizio. Man United, however, are not in advanced negotiations with Rennes and are currently focusing on selling players.

PSG, too, need to get rid of many players in order to facilitate more purchases.

Over the past week, the French giants had solely focused on completing the deal for Lionel Messi.

The situation is tricky for Rennes, who can lose their star man for free next summer. They value him currently at around €40-45, according to Fabrizio.

He also states that a host of clubs would be interested in his signature next summer, including the likes of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Fabrizio mentions Bayern Munich as another club that had a long-standing interest in Camavinga months ago.

With just over two weeks left until the end of the summer transfer window, it will be fascinating to see if United can manage to pull off this deal.

The midfielder is touted as one of the finest young players across Europe and will be an excellent addition to this young and ambitious Man United side.