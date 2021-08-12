Erling Haaland transfer: Manchester United told what his intentions are

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is reportedly dreaming of a move to the Premier League amid interest from Manchester United.

The young striker is one of Europe’s most wanted talents and for good reason, having made a remarkable impact in Germany over the past few seasons.

United wanted to sign Haaland at the same time Dortmund did but unfortunately fell short and missed out on his signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge fan of the powerful Norwegian, with the pair previously having worked together at Molde.

The Red Devils are still keen on bringing Haaland in and the hope is they can sign him when his release clause kicks in next summer.

🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund would prefer to sell Haaland to the Premier League or La Liga instead of rivals Bayern Munich. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "Erling Haaland is dreaming of the Premier League". [via @Sky_Jesco] pic.twitter.com/D7c4uEhMBe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 12, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Haaland news when it became obvious Bayern Munich registered their interest in signing him too.

Given how he has a release clause, Dortmund can do little about Bayern’s interest and it will be down to the player to decide.

However, it gives Manchester United a boost to know Haaland’s keen on a move to England, particularly given this summer’s transfers in the top clubs.

Manchester City are currently chasing Harry Kane‘s signature while Chelsea have already wrapped up Romelu Lukaku’s return.

Liverpool’s system highly depends on Roberto Firmino whereas Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be pursuing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez this summer.

That leaves just Arsenal to compete with and they will have to have Champions League football before they could turn Haaland’s head.