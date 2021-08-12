Man United believe Paul Pogba has made up his mind to leave for free

Sources have said Manchester United believe it is ‘highly unlikely’ that any club will have sufficient funds to sign Paul Pogba this summer.

Furthermore, United are determined to not reduce his price and are resigned to him seeing out his contract before leaving as a free agent next summer.

ESPN’s Rob Dawson’ Old Trafford sources say that ‘it is now seen privately as “highly unlikely” that any club, including PSG, could raise the money to make a suitable offer for Pogba and the expectation is that he will still be a United player after the Aug. 31 deadline.’

PSG were believed to be preparing a move for their countryman but the signing of Lionel Messi means that their plans have changed.

Dawson also claims that ‘he remains central to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s plans and the 28-year-old is said to be comfortable about the prospect of spending at least another season at Old Trafford.

‘United are losing hope that Pogba will sign a contract extension but remain keen for the former Juventus man to pen a new deal.

‘There is a fear Pogba has already made up his mind to leave at the end of the season but sources have told ESPN a decision either way has not been relayed to club bosses.’

The news is somewhat gloomy for Manchester United fans but if the story is coming from Old Trafford sources, they may be part of the cat-and-mouse politics played with Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, as the club attempts to negotiate a new deal.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has confirmed that United will not slash Pogba’s asking price in order to facilitate a move this summer.

Via @UtdReport, Romano claims that United would ‘prefer to keep Paul Pogba and take the risk of him leaving for free if he doesn’t sign a new contract. There is no chance he leaves United for €40m this summer.’

It would make little sense to drop the asking price to attract lesser clubs anyway, as there is no doubt that the player and his agent will be aiming for the big guns who can pay big wages and would therefore most likely refuse any offers from outside of the PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus profile.