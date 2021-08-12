Manchester United prospect James Garner rejects contracts offer

Manchester United’s future planning has been knocked by claims that James Garner has turned down a contract extension.

The 20-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most promising young players at the club and a candidate for first team opportunities.

Garner has now entered the final year of his current deal, and Football Insider reports that he’s rejected United’s latest offer.

Although the Red Devils have the option to trigger a one-year extension, the breakdown in talks might suggest the talented midfielder is unconvinced about his first team prospects.

The Academy product enjoyed two impressive Championship loans last season, firstly with Watford and later with Nottingham Forest.

He performed well at Vicarage Road but made a big impact at the City Ground, where he quickly established himself as a real fan favourite.

His tigerish performances at the heart of the Forest midfield saw him make 20 appearances, scoring 4 goals in the process.

Expectations that he could continue his football education with another loan move are said to have been threatened by the reported contract standoff.

It is claimed that United are intent on playing hardball, with any future loan talk suspended until the situation has been resolved.

Along with Forest, the likes of Stoke City and Sheffield United have also been linked with a move for the classy maestro.

However, Football Insider claims United will risk leaving Garner in footballing limbo until a new deal has been concluded.

Although the details of the breakdown in talks are unclear, fans will be hoping that the current deadlock proves to be a minor hitch ahead of an eventual agreement.