Manchester United register interest in young Danish forward Wahid Faghir

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in young Danish forward Wahid Faghir but are facing a transfer battle to try and capture the signature of the striker.

Looking for a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani is something that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the scouting team will be searching for over the next season as the player looks like he will only be staying for one more season.

However, Faghir is just 19-years-old which most likely means he will not be a first-teamer if he arrives at the club anytime soon.

The exciting forward has been pretty impressive despite being so young, scoring six goals in 26 appearances in the Danish league.

He has also played for the Danish-U21’s, featuring three times and scoring one goal thus far.

With Erling Haaland being the top target from most Man United fans, having other options on the table would be beneficial to keep all doors open and Faghir could very much be that alternative signing.

According to Sports Witness, competition from the Italian side Bologna for the signature of the young forward is to be expected if United wanted to pursue their interest.

Through the outlet, Resto del Carlino, the report states that the Italian side are working hard on their final squad during the closing weeks of the transfer window and that includes targeting youngsters for the future.

Top of the wishlist for the club does include Faghir and another youngster called Ricardo Pepi.

Other clubs showing a slight interest are AC Milan and Ajax.

If United do remain interested in signing the player, they will have to hurry up otherwise they could lose an upcoming striker which would suit the squad’s youthfulness and be a good signing for the academy.

The outlet reports that the young Danish forward has been collecting rave reviews being compared to strikers such as former United man Zlatan Ibrahimović, which in itself has sent scouts to go and look at the player.

United fans will turn their attention to watching this player after being compared to one of the best strikers in Ibrahimovic and hoping something might come out of it.

However, there isn’t enough drive from reporters to see that this is something the club are seriously considering compared to Bologna who could make a bid in the upcoming days.