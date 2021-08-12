Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof given Sweden captaincy

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has been named the new captain of the Sweden National football team.

The 27-year-old will succeed fellow centre-half Andreas Granqvist, who was named in Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad and made captain despite having not notched a cap in the two years prior.

Granqvist didn’t make it onto the pitch at the European Championships and instead the armband went to former Arsenal, Birmingham, and Sunderland winger Sebastian Larsson.

Having seen a number of senior players retire this summer, Lindelof is now one of the most experienced players in the setup and an obvious choice to be given the armband.

It was officially announced on Twitter via the Sweden National football team’s official account.

🚨 @vlindelof ny kapten för herrlandslaget! — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) August 11, 2021

(@VLindelof new captain for the men’s national team!)

Sweden enjoyed a very promising group stage at this summer’s Euros, drawing with eventual semi-finalists Spain, before beating both Slovakia and Poland en route to topping their group.

But it all came undone in the round of 16 as they flattered to deceive against a very beatable Ukraine side, conceding the losing goal in added time of extra time.

Lindelof was one of their best performers at the tournament, putting in a number of solid defensive performances, and had this to say about receiving the armband:

“It is a very great honour but also a great responsibility, When I was growing up, I dreamed, just like all other young football players, of playing for Sweden.

“Every time I put on the blue and yellow shirt, I feel an enormous pride. To now be able to represent the country with the band around my arm will be very big for me.”

This added responsibility and pressure on the Swede’s shoulders can only be a positive for United, as it adds yet another leader into a dressing room already boasting a multitude of them.