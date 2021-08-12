Match Report: Manchester United u23s 4 – 2 Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester United’s u23s have rounded off their preseason with a behind closed doors match against Sheffield Wednesday’s first team.

Starting with a young side, Sheffield Wednesday’s experienced team proved tough competition, with United falling behind to an early goal from Wednesday’s recent signing, 32 year old Lee Gregory.

Just before the break Dillon Hoogewerf broke free down the left wing and calmly picked out Zidane Iqbal in the centre. A brilliantly composed first touch opened Iqbal into space from 12 yards to drill home with his left boot.

Half time saw the introduction of United’s more experienced youngsters including Hannibal Mejbri, Dylan Levitt, Ethan Galbraith, and Ethan Laird.

Lee Gregory soon restored Wednesday’s lead with his second after a calamitous mistake at the back with Dylan Levitt claiming the ball had went out for a goal kick.

Step up Hannibal Mejbri though, who proceeded to steal the show.

After receiving a short corner at the edge of the 18 yard box, Hannibal lofted a volley to the back post which D’Mani Mellor coolly slotted home with a volley of his own, marking a successful return from his long term injury.

Hannibal wasn’t finished though, as Galbraith played him down the right side. Hannibal quickly dispatched his marker and was clear through into the box when he was hacked down, winning United a penalty.

The Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year, Shola Shoretire, then stepped up and calmly side-footed his penalty into the bottom left corner to give United the lead.

Saving the best for last, Hannibal truly wrapped up the match in the 79th minute when Omari Forson laid off the ball for the onrushing Hannibal to curl into the top right corner from 25 yards out.

Hannibal Mejbri’s wonderful strike from the U23s victory today 🎯 pic.twitter.com/XfjqKo9uWv — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 10, 2021

Finishing off with a goal, an assist, and a penalty won, Hannibal was on a mission to prove he is above the u23s level, helping the side to a 4-2 victory.

United Line-up: Mee (Mastny 46); Wellens (Laird 46), McShane (Hardley 46), Olowu (Fernandez 79), Fernandez (Galbraith 46); Svidersky (Mellor 46), Savage (Levitt 46); Mejia (Forson 46), Iqbal (Hannibal 46), Hoogewerf (Shoretire 46); McNeill (Hoogewerf 79).