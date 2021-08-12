Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at transfer surprise in Sky interview

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about his relief and excitement at having fans back in the ground for the opening game of the season.

The Reds will face northern rivals Leeds United in the opening game of the season this weekend in front of a packed Old Trafford. “Finally we’ve got our fans back, that’s going to mean a hell of a lot to our players, it’s going to give us energy”, Solskjaer quipped.

“Leeds is a one-off game, I think everyone who plays against Marcelo Bielsa’s team knows they are one-off, special games.”

He reiterated how important the start of the season is after a poor run of form at home at the beginning of the last campaign left them with a lot of ground to make up.

Meanwhile, United have been busy in the transfer window having added Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton to strengthen the squad, whilst Raphael Varane is expected to be announced any day now.

The boss appeared to be happy with his summer signings as he smiled about their potential. “I’m excited by the squad,”, he said “I don’t think anything is beyond these boys.”

However, Solskjaer didn’t rule out the possibility of strengthening further saying: “You never know what’s going to happen in football… any surprises, anything can happen, you’ve got to be ready but I’m very happy with what we’ve done so far.”

Solskjaer will aim to go one better than last year and take home some silverware after narrowly losing out in the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties.

The Norwegian who famously scored that goal to clinch the treble for United back in 1999, reflects upon the heartbreak of this year’s final.

“Waking up the next morning was a horrible feeling, you don’t want that feeling again, you don’t want to lose finals or big games. I’m made that way anyway, I’m more determined to do well.”

The boss has his eyes on the Premier League, a reassuring sign for fans but he doesn’t underestimate the task at hand either. “We know we are in the most intense and competitive league in the world, and we have to be at the top of our games from game one to 38 to have a chance of winning the Premier League.”

Solskjaer’s men will kick off the 2021/22 campaign at 12.30 on Saturday, August 14th as they face Leeds at Old Trafford.