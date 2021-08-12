Raphael Varane transfer: Manchester United holdup explained by top journalists

Manchester United fans have been delivered somewhat bad news on Raphael Varane as journalists Fabrizio Romano and Andy Mitten provide the latest updates.

The sensational defender has yet to be officially announced as a new player despite everything seemingly going ok.

Varane, United, and Real Madrid all agreed on a fee a while ago and it was understood personal terms were sorted relatively quickly too.

The talented centre-back was subsequently delayed in arriving in Manchester due to visa problems and then had to quarantine after that too.

Lastly, Varane passed both parts of his medicals and so fans expected the announcement to happen, only for it to be eerily quiet.

Obviously, there is still a chance this gets done today, but it’s unclear if Varane has trained with the group at all yet, which would be an issue for Saturday. — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) August 12, 2021

ask @ManUtd social media team guys. Varane has signed the contract, my job is done 😅 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

Respected journalist Andy Mitten wrote in GQ: “He’s [Varane] expected to be signed this week.”

The Peoples Person previously covered Varane news last when Romano claimed it would just be hours until he was officially announced.

Given how today seems to be the day the club focus just on the kit reveal, it seems unlikely anything else will happen.

It seems it’s a guessing game at this minute and given how Varane is almost certain not to start vs Leeds United, it appears pointless to stress about it any longer.

Manchester United will want to kick off their new season with a win and so will need no more distractions until then.