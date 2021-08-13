Ethan Ennis signing and D’Mani Mellor contract extension confirmed by Man United

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of exciting young prospect Ethan Ennis from Liverpool and contract extension of academy star D’Mani Mellor.

As reported here at the end of last month, Ennis rejected Liverpool’s contract proposal to join the Red Devils.

The 16-year-old from Runcorn broke into Liverpool’s youth team last season, scoring five goals in eight games for the academy.

He helped Liverpool to reach the FA Youth Cup final and scored a 15-minute hat-trick against Sutton United in the first round.

He is seen as one of the North West’s top teenage prospects and the deal represents a real coup for United.

Mellor’s continued presence in the academy will come as a welcome boost and brings a happy ending to a troublesome period for the 20-year-old.

The young striker suffered an ACL tear last summer, just after lockdown and as pre-season began.

This left him having been unable to play competitive football since January 2020.

His career until then had been moving forward at an accelerated pace and he even made his senior debut for the Reds in the Europa League against Astana in November 2019, playing 25 minutes in the 2:1 defeat.

Now aged 20, Mellor will hope to pick up where he left off in the Under 23’s side.

He has made 17 appearances for Neil Wood’s men, scoring five goals and registering six assists.

Securing both players represents another excellent day’s business for United’s flourishing academy, which has been transformed in recent years into one of the best in the world.