Ethan Galbraith set for loan switch to Doncaster Rovers

Ethan Galbraith is nearing a loan move to Doncaster Rovers according to Laurie Whitwell.

Managed by former United academy product Richie Wellens, Doncaster Rovers are currently plying their trade in League One.

Ethan Galbraith is close to a loan move to Doncaster. League One side are managed by Richie Wellens, a former #MUFC academy player himself. Swansea in talks over Ethan Laird loan – expected to happen but still bits to sort ⬇️@TheAthleticUK https://t.co/ixzMCT8rsg — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 12, 2021

If the move is completed, it will be the Rovers’ fifth signing of the summer with United connections.

After bringing in Richie Wellens as manager, the League One club have signed former United academy graduates Ro-Shaun Williams, Tommy Rowe and Aidy Barlow.

Wellens is no stranger to loan players from United, having managed both Matej Kovar at Swindon and Di’Shon Bernard at Salford City last season.

It is now the Northern Ireland international, Galbraith, who has caught his interest.

A versatile central midfielder, Galbraith has come through the system playing as a 6, 8, and a 10. Most recently he has also found himself as a makeshift right back for the first team’s pre-season.

Last season, the Antrim native spent much of his time in the deeper midfield roles when he wasn’t having to fill in at centre-back to cover the thin squad. Whereas in the 19/20 season he typically lined up in the number 10 role, although shifted all around the midfield as along with James Garner and Dylan Levitt, they formed an impressively fluid three man midfield.

Captaining the u23s on several occasions last season, Galbraith likes to get on the ball and dictate the game from deep.

While not an out and out defensive midfielder, the youngster does not shy away from a tackle.

Meanwhile, going forward the 20 year old shows great creativity to break through the lines with his passing and on occasion as produced an impressive long range shot, although he typically shies away from entering the opposition box.

After amassing almost 40 appearances for United’s u23s the youngster is now ready for make his foray into senior football and will be hoping the familiar United connections at Doncaster Rovers will make that step easier.

Before any move is finalised, it almost certain Galbraith will speak with academy teammate Charlie Wellens about his father’s managerial style.