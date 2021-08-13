Jadon Sancho ready to reach for the top with Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has lifted the lid on his first week of Manchester United training in an interview with former Reds’ ace, Rio Ferdinand.

The exciting winger made his long-awaited switch from Borussia Dortmund early this summer and reveals that he’s quickly settling into life at his new home.

On his United journey so far, he tells Ferdinand, “It feels nice, definitely. I’ve been waiting for a long time for this move. I’m just glad it’s over now and I can get ready to start the season against Leeds. I’m buzzing.”

In comments that will surely crank up United fans’ excitement levels, he says there are already signs of a blossoming relationship with Bruno Fernandes.

“Today we (Bruno) were on the same team and we just linked up really well. Me and him love winning so I’m glad (we) have the same mindset, because it’s needed, especially in a big team like this.

“If you want to win things, you have to learn how to win in training and matches. It’s important.”

However, Fernandes isn’t the only United star to have captured the 21-year-old’s attention.

Having watched the club’s games last season, he’s itching to get started with the whole first team squad.

“There’s a lot of players…it’s a great squad…I’ve watched some of the games last season. The attack is very good and to be part of that now is going to be crazy.

“I see what Bruno is doing, Marcus, Greenwood and Cavani, so to be a part of that and add more goals and assists…is going to be exciting.”

Although he embraces his roots as a Rooney-esque street footballer, he’s determined to keep adding extra facets to his already expansive game.

“I don’t want to change my football at all. If I keep improving in training and working on individual things, I can improve my game…I’m sure I’ll do well and go far for the team.”

Finally, United’s £73m man talks about his match fitness ahead of United’s season opener against Leeds and his hunger to break into the footballing elite.

“I feel ready. Today, in training, I felt sharp and hopefully I can get introduced to the game on Saturday.

“I’m not at that (Messi, Neymar and Mbappe) level yet but I can get to that level. It’s good competition and every young player should try for big games like that (PSG).

“If we did ever face them…I’d be buzzing and ready to go.”