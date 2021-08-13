Lazio showing interest in Andreas Pereira as he looks for permanent exit



Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira would prefer a permanent exit away from Old Trafford rather than a season-long loan.

It’s now less than three weeks until the end of the transfer and with some loans already confirmed, there is still a chunk of the squad that could move out on loan again or even exit on a permanent transfer.

Pereira spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Italian club Lazio, where he made 26 league appearances and scoring one goal. But he struggled to fit in, with most appearances coming from the bench in the latter stages of games.

Seen as an outcast since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival to the club in January 2020, the midfielder has struggled to fit into the side and hasn’t captured a particular role either on loan or during the current pre-season.

Pereira has spent most of this summer with the Man United squad and regularly featured in the pre-season games, scoring that wonder goal against newly-promoted side Brentford.

According to Sport Witness, the 25-year-old admitted he is open to the idea of returning to the Italian capital club this summer where they have replaced former manager Simone Inzaghi with Maurizio Sarri.

This could become a possibility if reports from Corriere Dello Sport are true, claiming the club is still interested in the player.

The outlet goes on to explain that the former Valencia man is still on the radar of the Serie A side despite the recent change in management.

Some claims suggest that the Brazilian international is looking for a team permanently and not another loan deal.

This could explain why it it is taking so long to move out the midfielder, because the club is waiting to see if anybody offers a permanent solution rather than a temporary switch.

There will be a sense of urgency within the United management to get a deal done as they may want to replace Pereira with a new midfielder.

Plenty of targets have been discussed, including Eduardo Camavinga and Declan Rice, but plans would appear to have been shelved as it’s looking unlikely that a midfielder will move out soon.

