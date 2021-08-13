Manchester United legends have their say on Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba



Manchester United legends Louis Saha and Paul Parker have commented on the club’s star players ahead of the new season.

One of United’s standout players last season was Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese was instrumental in the club’s upturn in form over the course of the season. Registering 40 goals and 25 assists in 80 games for the Red Devils, Fernandes has been a revelation.

However, Saha predicts a ‘tricky’ 2021-22 season for the 26 year old.

In an interview with GentingBet (via The Mirror), he stated, “This season will also be really tough as everyone’s expectations of him will be very high,”

“What he’s done is extraordinary, and it will be difficult for him to achieve those levels again – for two reasons. Firstly, people now know what he’s capable of, and as a result, they will make his game really difficult.”

Saha has urged Fernandes’ United teammates to begin to ease the workload on the 26-year-old, particularly when it comes to scoring goals.

“The burden needs to be shared. United will need to learn to play better as a team. Players like Sancho, Rashford and Martial will have to contribute.”

“It can’t be like it was last year with the over reliance on Fernandes to score all the goals.

“United need to share the load between the team, and that will help Fernandes kick on further.”

Fernandes has performed his best when playing alongside Paul Pogba in midfield. The Frenchman, however, has a year left on his contract and has not yet signed an extension.

Legend Paul Parker believes that United should cash in on their star man while they can.

He insisted: “The thing with Pogba is you don’t know what you’re getting, so I’d bring in someone who you know has a better chance of making a difference week in, week out.”

“So let him go, and if he joins PSG and does great, then you have to say it’s because that suits him.”

Parker believes that the club should look for a more well-rounded midfielder like Yves Bissouma from Brighton.

“And when you sell Pogba, you go and get Yves Bissouma from Brighton, who is a great holding player, good feet in tight areas.”

“You’d get someone far more consistent, Brighton would get good value, and Bissouma would be desperate to show he could make a difference at a club like United.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be eyeing a midfielder this transfer window. The club, however, is currently focusing on selling players to generate funds for future purchases.