Manchester United to let Amad Diallo depart on loan

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo will likely be allowed to leave on loan during this transfer window.

The 19-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance in his brief cameos for United thus far, after initially joining the club in January 2021 for a fee that could rise to £37 million from Atalanta.

Since then, he has made eight first team appearances, all but two from the bench and recorded one goal and one assist.

But with the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Amad’s first team prospects on the right-hand side may be limited and the club don’t want to stunt his growth in this way.

The Manchester Evening News first reported the story, which has split sections of the fanbase already as many believe the Ivory Coast international could play a part this season.

Learning from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and the aforementioned Sancho could be hugely beneficial for the youngster, whilst gaining crucial first team experience and dealing with the pressure of playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

However, with only 13 games under his belt, it is vital he starts racking up some minutes and if regular first team football in a competitive league can be gained elsewhere, a loan must be viewed positively by the United faithful.

Amad chose to represent Ivory Coast at the Tokyo Olympics rather than join up with United for preseason, a decision that has not helped his chances of working his way into manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team plans.

Despite this he enjoyed a largely positive tournament with Les Elephants, playing in all four games as they reached the quarter finals before losing to Spain in extra time.

Solskjaer spoke of his plans for the younger members of his squad in the early stages of preseason, saying:

“They’ll [the youngsters] get a taste of some football. Then roundabouts early August, some will go on loan.”

“We’ve already lined up a few and some of them are still in discussions between us and the players about where is the best place to go.”

A years’ worth of experience should leave Amad in much better stead to challenge for a first team spot this time next summer, adding to an already frightening attacking unit.