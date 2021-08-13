Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holding back Man United claims BBC Sport pundit



Manchester United handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new contract and fresh new terms in the summer which lasts until 2024.

The Norwegian arrived at the club for a second time, not as a player but as interim manager where he was handed a permanent contract after an impressive display some months later.

Solskjaer’s main focus has been rebuilding the squad and trying to bring in a lot of youth stars to fit the system he is trying to implement.

Despite the clear improvements in the squad rebuild, a new contract at this time was seen as unnecessary by some fans, who argued that the manager hasn’t won any trophies since his interim arrival in 2018.

Many believe they should’ve waited until the end of the season.

However, it’s clear to see the progress since Solskjaer’s first season in charge with United failing at the semi-final of last season’s Carabao Cup, the final of the Europa League and the second-place finish in the Premier League.

After signing Jadon Sancho and with Raphael Varane incoming, there can’t be any excuse now to fall at the last hurdle and for Solskjaer to help end United’s trophy drought.

Solskjaer explained via Sky Sports that now is the time to take that next step and win silverware.

“We know we’re a good team, but we know we have a little bit to go to be where we want to be and win trophies”

“I’m excited by the squad. I don’t think anything is beyond these boys. It’s just how we fare between now and the end of the season.”

United fans will be very pleased to hear these comments however many would say this has to be the expectation every season with the stature of the club.

However, BBC Sports Pundit Stephen Warnock, via an article in The Mirror, has warned United that they won’t get to the next level with Solskjaer in charge. Warnock believes that Solskjaer hasn’t got what it takes to compete with his Rivals and is holding back the Red Devils.

“I see it as a four-horse race this year but the only difference between United and the other three is with their manager,” he said.

“I don’t think Solskjaer is the man to win the title.”

“He’s done well tactically in some games but there have been times when something is not quite right.”

Warnock is one of many who are very sceptical about Solskjaer’s credentials to take United to the next level, but many will be on board with the latest contract deal considering the mass improvements made in the academy and to the squad as a whole.

