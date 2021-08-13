Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Raphael Varane still hasn’t signed for Man United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Raphael Varane‘s transfer to the club has still not been completed and the player will not be registered in time to take part in tomorrow’s opening Premier League match against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game, the boss said:

‘He’s not trained with us and all the dots over the eyes and the T’s haven’t been crossed yet.

‘Things take time and unfortunately with the isolation, it delayed these things, it’s not 100% done yet.

‘I can 100% say he won’t be involved as he hasn’t trained with us.

‘The big hold up was the isolation and quarantine of course, hopefully it’ll be done soon.’

The better news for United fans was that other new signing, Jadon Sancho, will be involved in tomorrow’s game.

‘Jadon is going to be involved, definitely, he’s had a good week,’ Solskjaer said.

‘Unfortunately, he was ill after his holiday and we’ve lost out on a few days of training because of it with him.

‘But he’s gelled really well in the group and he’s looked sharper than expected, so he’ll be involved.

‘Can’t tell you if he’s going to start or not, though.’

The manager also confirmed that Anthony Martial was not for sale and is a big part of his plans for the forthcoming season.

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if other teams targeted Anthony because he is a very good player — back strong and hungry to prove his quality.

‘I’ve got no plans whatsoever for him to play against us.’

Solskjaer was also upbeat about Paul Pogba.

‘He is a Man United player, one year left on contract. Every conversation and discussion is a positive one. He knows what we want,’ the manager said.