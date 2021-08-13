Raphael Varane has signed Man United contract, says Fabrizio Romano

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that Raphael Varane is now a Manchester United player.

According to the expert, Varane signed his contract late last night and a formal announcement is expected today.

‘#Varane2025, announcement finally coming. Contract already signed until June 2025 plus option to extend until 2026,’ Romano tweeted

‘Final paperworks completed yesterday after medical.’

Raphaël Varane, new Manchester United player.’

According to Sport Witness, the reason for the last-minute delay in completing the deal was due to a disagreement over a commercial issue.

‘A source has informed Sport Witness that the delay has been due to image rights,’ the outlet reports.

‘That isn’t thought to be a threat to the deal, and it will be sorted out in the coming days, or sooner.

‘In addition, we’ve been told the player trained on Thursday.’

If Romano is correct, it would appear that the issue has already been resolved.

Sport Witness also had news about the Frenchman’s intended shirt number, with Phil Jones not having to relinquish the number four as previously reported.

‘There had been suggestions Varane would wear an unusual shirt number, however, Sport Witness has also been informed that may not be the case,’ they said.

‘With Amad Diallo set to go out on loan, the defender would now be edging towards taking the No.19 shirt.’